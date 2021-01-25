Subscribe
Shinzo Abe, SPB, Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan among Padma Award winners 2021: Full list
Shinzo Abe with PM Narendra Modi

Shinzo Abe, SPB, Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan among Padma Award winners 2021: Full list

1 min read . 09:29 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

In the Padma Bhushan category, former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (posthumous), former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi (posthumous) & religious leader Kalbe Sadiq (posthumous) are among the 10 recipients this year

Indian government today announced the list of winner of one of the country's highest civilian awards, the Padma Awards comprising three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Indian government today announced the list of winner of one of the country's highest civilian awards, the Padma Awards comprising three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Among this year's winners, former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, Singer S P Balasubramaniam (posthumously), Sand artist Sudarshan Sahoo, Archaeologist BB Lal have been awarded Padma Vibhushan, among other celebrated personalities.

Among this year's winners, former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, Singer S P Balasubramaniam (posthumously), Sand artist Sudarshan Sahoo, Archaeologist BB Lal have been awarded Padma Vibhushan, among other celebrated personalities.

In the Padma Bhushan category, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Principal Secretary to PM Nripendra Misra, former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (posthumous), former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi (posthumous) & religious leader Kalbe Sadiq (posthumous) are among the 10 recipients this year.

Here is a full list of all Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan Awards Award winners:

Padma Vibhushan Winners
Padma Bhushan Winners
The Padma awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

