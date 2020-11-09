Shipping container demand surges

COVID-19 HAS made a hero of an overlooked commodity—a shipping container. A shortage of the steel boxes is boosting the purchase price of new containers and lease rates by 50%, reports Bloomberg. It has also led to traffic woes, additional surcharges and a delay in deliveries during the holiday season. The demand has led many major shipping liners like Hapag-Lloyd to redirect their 40-foot long containers to busier ports from other parts of the world. The 40-foot boxes are the most popular size for consumer products. Predictions that global trade would collapse this year had prompted container carriers to cancel sailings to underpin freight rates. About 35 million shipping containers are currently in use globally, making some 170 million full trips a year, according to online platform Container xChange’s marketing director Florian Frese. But about 55 million of those trips are made when they’re empty.

COVID-19 HAS made a hero of an overlooked commodity—a shipping container. A shortage of the steel boxes is boosting the purchase price of new containers and lease rates by 50%, reports Bloomberg. It has also led to traffic woes, additional surcharges and a delay in deliveries during the holiday season. The demand has led many major shipping liners like Hapag-Lloyd to redirect their 40-foot long containers to busier ports from other parts of the world. The 40-foot boxes are the most popular size for consumer products. Predictions that global trade would collapse this year had prompted container carriers to cancel sailings to underpin freight rates. About 35 million shipping containers are currently in use globally, making some 170 million full trips a year, according to online platform Container xChange’s marketing director Florian Frese. But about 55 million of those trips are made when they’re empty.