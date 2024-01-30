Shipping may get infra tag in boost for vessel ownership
A proposal in the works will allow shipping entities to secure earlier financial access from commercial banks with long-term repayment periods at low interest rates.
New Delhi: The Union government is working on a plan to grant infrastructure status to the shipping industry, including coastal shipping, two people aware of the development said. The move aims to promote ownership and construction of vessels in the country.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message