Shipping minister launches multiple development projects in Assam

The minister laid the foundation stone for construction of two floating jetties at Bogibeel and Gujjan. He also inaugurated the Bogibeel Riverfront passenger jetty
NEW DELHI: Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched multiple projects for the development of Bogibeel region near Dibrugarh in Assam.
The minister laid the foundation stone for construction of two floating jetties at Bogibeel and Gujjan. He also inaugurated the Bogibeel Riverfront passenger jetty.
The two floating jetties at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh district and Guijan in Tinsukia district will be constructed as state-of-the-art terminals using the most advanced and updated technology. They are being constructed by IWAI over the National Waterways - 2 (NW-2) - the river Brahmaputra.
The work has been awarded to Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt. Ltd on an EPC contract mode (engineering, procurement, construction). They are estimated to be built at a cost of ₹ 8.25 crores and scheduled to be completed by February, 2023.
The Bogibeel Riverfront Passenger Jetty is developed by the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) as part of riverfront development near the Bogibeel bridge.
Plans are afoot to construct an open platform, a restaurant, 8 bio-toilets and 6 awnings as part of the riverfront site. The entire structure is constructed over rail columns with angle frame covered by WPC board floorings.
The estimated cost of the project is ₹ 2.5 crores. A total of 3,560 square meters are being developed under this project.
Following a meeting at the Bogibeel, the riverfront development work has been going on with a vision to make the area a tourist hub.
Addressing the event, the minister said the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to harness the potential of an economic and ecologically sound logistics avenue of inland waterways. The PM Gati Shakti National Master plan is exactly the key that we are using here today, to unlock the huge potential of inland water transportation in Assam using National Waterways 2, our river Brahmaputra.
“We must tap this opportunity and build an economic advantage which will power the whole of Northeast India as the New Engine of growth for India. Our government is also identifying avenues to promote inland navigation, river cruise tourism, and construction of suitable terminals across the Brahmaputra."
He also added that India’s longest river cruise service will begin from early next year between Varanasi and Bogibeel, traversing a distance of more than 4,000 kms via Ganga, IBPR and Brahmaputra. “This is going to usher in a novel opportunity for people of Assam to use inland waterways to promote their trade & livelihood in tourism and cargo transportation."
Further to the floating jetties, ferry ghats, floating restaurants, public eating stalls, tourist visits, picnic spots, and eco resorts are also being planned.
A permanent cargo terminal at Bogibeel is also being planned for transport of cargo from the neighboring industries like Brahmaputra Cracker & Polymer Limited, Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corp etc. A detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared. The proposed tourist terminal in the vicinity of the Guijan Ghat is located on the banks of the river Lohit.
The Project Influence Area (PIA) for Bogibeel terminal is in the upper part of Assam which forms Dibrugarh and encompasses districts of Golaghat, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and parts of Nagaland.
