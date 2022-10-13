Shipping minister launches Solar-Electric Hybrid High Speed Ferry in Goa

NEW DELHI :Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday launched a Solar-Electric Hybrid High Speed Ferry and inaugurated a floating jetty project at Panaji, Goa.
NEW DELHI :Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday launched a Solar-Electric Hybrid High Speed Ferry and inaugurated a floating jetty project at Panaji, Goa.
“Both the projects are expected to boost tourism in Goa while making transport more environment friendly," said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
“Both the projects are expected to boost tourism in Goa while making transport more environment friendly," said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
Funded by the Inland Waterways Authority of India, the three jetties commissioned were built at a project cost of Rs. 9.6 crores. The jetties are solid concrete structures that float on water, are easy to install and have minimal environmental impact in their construction.
Funded by the Inland Waterways Authority of India, the three jetties commissioned were built at a project cost of Rs. 9.6 crores. The jetties are solid concrete structures that float on water, are easy to install and have minimal environmental impact in their construction.
“The Solar-Electric Hybrid High Speed Ferry project is funded by the government of Goa at a cost of over 3.9 crores and has a carrying capacity of 60 passengers. The Hybrid design allows for reduction in operating costs by eliminating the dependence on fossil fuels and presents a more environmentally friendly form of transport," the ministry added.
“The Solar-Electric Hybrid High Speed Ferry project is funded by the government of Goa at a cost of over 3.9 crores and has a carrying capacity of 60 passengers. The Hybrid design allows for reduction in operating costs by eliminating the dependence on fossil fuels and presents a more environmentally friendly form of transport," the ministry added.
Addressing the occasion, Union Minister Sonowal said that the two projects will enable the state to attract more tourists. “Such projects will help convert Goa as one of the most attractive destinations in the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has taken massive strides in port modernization."
Addressing the occasion, Union Minister Sonowal said that the two projects will enable the state to attract more tourists. “Such projects will help convert Goa as one of the most attractive destinations in the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has taken massive strides in port modernization."
Goa’s Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant said that the solar electric hybrid will help reduce the state’s dependence on fossil fuels. “Goa Government will introduce and operate more solar ferry boats all over Goa."
Goa’s Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant said that the solar electric hybrid will help reduce the state’s dependence on fossil fuels. “Goa Government will introduce and operate more solar ferry boats all over Goa."