Shipping ministry announces roadshow in Chennai for Global Maritime India Summit

Shipping ministry announces roadshow in Chennai for Global Maritime India Summit1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 05:47 PM IST
The roadshow is scheduled for 4 September, and will bring together industry leaders, key stakeholders, and enthusiasts in the maritime domain, with the primary objective of emphasizing the importance of the maritime sector in economic growth
New Delhi: The Chennai Port Authority, along Chidambarnar Port Authority and Kamarajar Port Ltd., is organizing Roadshow@Chennai, preceding the third Global Maritime India Summit.
