Shipping ministry announces roadshow in Chennai for Global Maritime India Summit

New Delhi: The Chennai Port Authority, along Chidambarnar Port Authority and Kamarajar Port Ltd., is organizing Roadshow@Chennai, preceding the third Global Maritime India Summit.

The roadshow is scheduled for 4 September, and will bring together industry leaders, key stakeholders, and enthusiasts in the maritime domain, with the primary objective of emphasizing the paramount importance of the maritime sector in economic growth.

The event will serve as a platform for in-depth discussions and deliberations covering maritime infrastructure, trade, and development topics.

This roadshow is a crucial step towards promoting the maritime sector's growth, fostering collaboration, and creating opportunities for stakeholders in this vital industry. This event will incorporate informative presentations, engaging discussions, and interactive sessions to spotlight the maritime sector's immense potential and emphasize India's steadfast dedication to sustainable maritime progress.

Sarbananda Sonowal, minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, will be present for the event, with E.V. Velu, minister for Public Works Buildings, Highways and Minor Ports, government of Tamil Nadu, and senior state and central government officials.

The Chennai roadshow is the sixth in a series of roadshows organised by the ministry as part of the run-up to the main event of Global Maritime India Summit to be held during 17-19 October in Delhi. Similar roadshows have been organised in Kolkata, Mangalore, Vishakhapatnam, Goa, and Guwahati.