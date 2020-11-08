“Now the name of Ministry of Shipping is also being changed. Now this ministry will be known as Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, it is being expanded. In most of the developed economies, the Shipping Ministry is also responsible for Ports and Waterways. In India, the Shipping Ministry has been doing a lot of work related to Ports and Waterways. Now with more clarity in the name, more clarity will also come in the work," Modi said.