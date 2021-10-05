Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maharashtra: Shirdi Sai Baba and Shani Shingnapur temples will reopen for devotees from 7 October (Thursday). "In a day, only 15,000 devotees will be allowed in Shirdi Sai Baba temple and 20,000 devotees in Shani Shingnapur temple," said Dr Rajendra B Bhosale, District Collector of Ahmednagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

