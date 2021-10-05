Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Shirdi Sai Baba, Shani Shingnapur temples to reopen from 7 Oct. Check restrictions

Shirdi Sai Baba, Shani Shingnapur temples to reopen from 7 Oct. Check restrictions

1 min read . 08:14 PM IST Livemint

  • In a day, only 15,000 devotees will be allowed in Shirdi Sai Baba temple and 20,000 devotees in Shani Shingnapur temple

Maharashtra: Shirdi Sai Baba and Shani Shingnapur temples will reopen for devotees from 7 October (Thursday). "In a day, only 15,000 devotees will be allowed in Shirdi Sai Baba temple and 20,000 devotees in Shani Shingnapur temple," said Dr Rajendra B Bhosale, District Collector of Ahmednagar. 

