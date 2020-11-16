Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to reopen today: Guidelines and other details here

Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to reopen today: After seven months of closure due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi is set to welcome devotees today. The visitors will be allowed only after making a booking online for a specific time slot. Also people visiting the temple need to show a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR result at the gate.

"We are glad that the government has allowed us to open after so many months. Devotees who want to visit will have to do online booking to get a time-slot for the 'darshan'. Along with this, people will also have to show a COVID-negative RT-PCR result at the gate. Children aged eight to ten won't be allowed," a representative of the temple management said as reported by news agency ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Minister's Office had issued an order for the reopening of religious places in the state from November 16 while maintaining the COVID-19 protocol.

As part of the Standard Operating Procedures or SOPs, the governing bodies of the religious places will be responsible for crowd management and people above 65, children below 10, and pregnant women have been advised to stay at home. Wearing face masks will be mandatory for every devotee along with following necessary social distancing protocol.

Maharashtra currently has 86,470 active cases. So far, 16,12,314 recoveries and 45,914 deaths have been reported in the state, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Religious places across the state have remained shut since March this year, when the Central government imposed a complete lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.









