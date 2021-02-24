OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Shirdi Sai Temple: Darshan timings changed after night curfew in Ahmednagar
Shirdi Saibaba Temple in Maharashtra. (ANI)
Shirdi Sai Temple: Darshan timings changed after night curfew in Ahmednagar

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 02:05 PM IST Staff Writer

  • To curb the rise in Covid-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed by District Collector in Ahmednagar
  • Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the country

In view of the night curfew in Ahmednagar, the time schedule for the visit of devotees have been changed. The new schedule for the darshan is 6 am to 9 pm, CEO Shri Shirdi Sai Sansthan Trust said, ANI reports.

Meanwhile, the Centre has deputed multi-disciplinary teams to states witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, including Maharashtra, to support them in effectively tackling the pandemic.

Also Read | Bitter home truths for migrant workers

Maharashtra reported 6,218 new coronavirus cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state Health Department said the total count of cases reported in the state has gone up to 21,12,312, including 53,409 active cases. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the country. The number of new cases in the state has seen a surge over the last few weeks.

