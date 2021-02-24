Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Shirdi Sai Temple: Darshan timings changed after night curfew in Ahmednagar
Shirdi Saibaba Temple in Maharashtra.

Shirdi Sai Temple: Darshan timings changed after night curfew in Ahmednagar

1 min read . 02:05 PM IST Staff Writer

  • To curb the rise in Covid-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed by District Collector in Ahmednagar
  • Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the country

In view of the night curfew in Ahmednagar, the time schedule for the visit of devotees have been changed. The new schedule for the darshan is 6 am to 9 pm, CEO Shri Shirdi Sai Sansthan Trust said, ANI reports.

In view of the night curfew in Ahmednagar, the time schedule for the visit of devotees have been changed. The new schedule for the darshan is 6 am to 9 pm, CEO Shri Shirdi Sai Sansthan Trust said, ANI reports.

"We have changed the time schedule for the visit of devotees to 6 am to 9 pm, in view of the night curfew imposed by District Collector Ahmednagar," CEO Shri Shirdi Sai Sansthan Trust.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Union minister Shripad Naik discharged from Goa hospital

1 min read . 01:58 PM IST

Sweden to ease Covid-19 rules for vaccinated care home residents

1 min read . 01:47 PM IST

Coronil has been awarded the CoPP licence as per WHO-GMP: Patanjali

3 min read . 01:39 PM IST

PM-Kisan's 2nd anniversary: Govt doing everything to double farmers' income, says PM Modi

1 min read . 01:29 PM IST

"We have changed the time schedule for the visit of devotees to 6 am to 9 pm, in view of the night curfew imposed by District Collector Ahmednagar," CEO Shri Shirdi Sai Sansthan Trust.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Union minister Shripad Naik discharged from Goa hospital

1 min read . 01:58 PM IST

Sweden to ease Covid-19 rules for vaccinated care home residents

1 min read . 01:47 PM IST

Coronil has been awarded the CoPP licence as per WHO-GMP: Patanjali

3 min read . 01:39 PM IST

PM-Kisan's 2nd anniversary: Govt doing everything to double farmers' income, says PM Modi

1 min read . 01:29 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Meanwhile, the Centre has deputed multi-disciplinary teams to states witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, including Maharashtra, to support them in effectively tackling the pandemic.

Also Read | Bitter home truths for migrant workers

Maharashtra reported 6,218 new coronavirus cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state Health Department said the total count of cases reported in the state has gone up to 21,12,312, including 53,409 active cases. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the country. The number of new cases in the state has seen a surge over the last few weeks.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.