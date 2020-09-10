Shirdi Saibaba Temple's income dips due to Covid-19 lockdown

Shirdi: Coronavirus-induced lockdowns have affected the income of Shirdi Saibaba temple in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, news agency PTI reported. Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust CEO Kanhuraj Bagate has said that the total income of the temple has declined due to lesser number of visitors.

"The shrine received the income of ₹115.16 crore from March 17 to August 31 this year, as against ₹289.55 it had received in the corresponding period last year. This means the income has dipped by ₹174 crore," Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust CEO Kanhuraj Bagate told PTI.

The shrine has been closed for devotees since March 17 in view of COVID-19 restrictions. However, there is a rise in donations made through the online mode compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

"The trust received ₹11.47 crore as online donations compared to ₹1.89 crore it had received through online mode during March 17 to August 31, 2019" the CEO said.

Last year, the shrine had received donation of 8.868 kg gold and 194 kg silver jewellery, but during the lockdown, it received only 162 gm gold and 2.6 kg silver, he said.

The trust spends ₹55 crore towards management of the temple, he said, adding that an amount of ₹13 crore goes towards the payment of 5,500 employees.

-With inputs from PTI

