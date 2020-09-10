Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Shirdi Saibaba Temple's income dips due to Covid-19 lockdown
A file photo of Shirdi Saibaba Temple in Maharashtra.

Shirdi Saibaba Temple's income dips due to Covid-19 lockdown

1 min read . 11:43 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Last year, Shirdi Saibaba shrine had received donation of 8.868 kg gold and 194 kg silver jewellery
  • The shrine has been closed for devotees since March 17 in view of Covid-19

Shirdi: Coronavirus-induced lockdowns have affected the income of Shirdi Saibaba temple in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, news agency PTI reported. Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust CEO Kanhuraj Bagate has said that the total income of the temple has declined due to lesser number of visitors.

Shirdi: Coronavirus-induced lockdowns have affected the income of Shirdi Saibaba temple in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, news agency PTI reported. Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust CEO Kanhuraj Bagate has said that the total income of the temple has declined due to lesser number of visitors.

"The shrine received the income of 115.16 crore from March 17 to August 31 this year, as against 289.55 it had received in the corresponding period last year. This means the income has dipped by 174 crore," Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust CEO Kanhuraj Bagate told PTI.

"The shrine received the income of 115.16 crore from March 17 to August 31 this year, as against 289.55 it had received in the corresponding period last year. This means the income has dipped by 174 crore," Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust CEO Kanhuraj Bagate told PTI.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The shrine has been closed for devotees since March 17 in view of COVID-19 restrictions. However, there is a rise in donations made through the online mode compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

"The trust received 11.47 crore as online donations compared to 1.89 crore it had received through online mode during March 17 to August 31, 2019" the CEO said.

Last year, the shrine had received donation of 8.868 kg gold and 194 kg silver jewellery, but during the lockdown, it received only 162 gm gold and 2.6 kg silver, he said.

The trust spends 55 crore towards management of the temple, he said, adding that an amount of 13 crore goes towards the payment of 5,500 employees.

-With inputs from PTI

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated