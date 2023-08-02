comScore
Indian Railways' Central Railway zone has decided that it will provide additonal stoppages at Thane and Kalyan stations from Friday(4 August) in the CSMT-Shirdi Sainagar Vande Bharat Express and the CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express. Both the Vande Bharat trains are operated by the Central Railway.

According to a release, the CSMT-Shirdi Sainagar Vande Bharat train will arrive at Thane station at 6:49 AM and depart at 6.51 AM. Its scheduled arrival at Kalyan station is 7:11 AM and departure at 7:13 AM. The Shirdi Sainagar-CSMT train will reach Thane at 22:06 and depart at 22:08. The arrival and departure timings of this train at Kalyan station are 21:45 and 21:47, respectively.

The CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Thane station at 16:33 and depart at 16:35. It will reach Kalyan at 16:53 and depart at 16:55, the release said.

The Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Thane station at 11:50 AM and leave at 11:52 AM. According to CR, the halts are being given at Thane and Kalyan on an experimental basis.

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat train is the ninth Vande Bharat train in the country. The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express facilitate travel to important pilgrimage centers like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune.

The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat, which is the tenth Vande Bharat train in the country improves connectivity to important pilgrimage centers in Maharashtra like Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singanapur.

The Vande Bharat trains have ultra-modern features like faster acceleration, better ride comfort, on board infotainment and Global Positioning System (GPS) based passenger information system, automatic doors, retractable footsteps and Zero discharge vacuum bio toilets etc.

The demand for giving stoppages to both trains was raised by Thane MP Rajan Vichare as commuters from Thane district had to travel to Dadar or CSMT to board these semi-high-speed trains as reported by PTI.

*With Agency Inputs

 

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 10:00 PM IST
