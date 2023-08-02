Shirdi Sainagar, Solapur Vande Bharat Express get additional stoppages. Details here1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Indian Railways' Central Railway zone to provide additional stoppages at Thane and Kalyan stations for Vande Bharat Express trains.
Indian Railways' Central Railway zone has decided that it will provide additonal stoppages at Thane and Kalyan stations from Friday(4 August) in the CSMT-Shirdi Sainagar Vande Bharat Express and the CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express. Both the Vande Bharat trains are operated by the Central Railway.
