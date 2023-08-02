According to a release, the CSMT-Shirdi Sainagar Vande Bharat train will arrive at Thane station at 6:49 AM and depart at 6.51 AM. Its scheduled arrival at Kalyan station is 7:11 AM and departure at 7:13 AM. The Shirdi Sainagar-CSMT train will reach Thane at 22:06 and depart at 22:08. The arrival and departure timings of this train at Kalyan station are 21:45 and 21:47, respectively.