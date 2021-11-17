"As per the decision, taken in a meeting, the Saibaba Temple Trust has been permitted to allow 10,000 devotees on daily basis through the offline system while following all the COVID-19 norms," said the official order issued by Ahmednagar district collector Rajendra Bhosale. The temple trust will have to give an undertaking that it would be following all the COVID-19 rules prescribed by the administration and the Maharashtra government, it said. During pre-pandemic times, lakhs of devotees used to visit Shirdi every day. Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust said it will set up counters in Shirdi for distributing free offline passes for devotees who have to show their Aadhaar cards.