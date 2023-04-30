Shirdi Temple to remain open, says all religious traditions to continue2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 01:03 PM IST
Shirdi Temple, a popular shrine in India's Maharashtra state, has been the subject of controversy as rumors circulated about its indefinite closure starting May 1.
Maharashtra's Shirdi Temple denied reports of a shutdown, asserting that aartis and religious traditions would continue at the shrine. The popular temple had become the focus of controversy this week as reports circulated about its indefinite closure starting May 1. The closure was said to be a protest against the Indian government's deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for the temple's security.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×