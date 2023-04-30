Maharashtra's Shirdi Temple denied reports of a shutdown, asserting that aartis and religious traditions would continue at the shrine. The popular temple had become the focus of controversy this week as reports circulated about its indefinite closure starting May 1. The closure was said to be a protest against the Indian government's deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for the temple's security.

The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) has however denied these claims and stated that all religious traditions and facilities such as Shri Sai Prasadalaya, Bhakt Niwas locations, and hospitals would continue to operate regularly. Temple posted a notice on its website stating that all the temple services and rituals will continue as usual from May1.

“On behalf of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, darshan at Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple, all the Aartis and all the religious traditions will continue on Monday 01st May 2023 and thereafter all the facilities from Sansthan such as Shri Sai Prasadalaya, all Bhakt Niwas locations and Hospitals etc would be functioning regularly as always. This information was provided by Mr.Rahul Jadhav, I/C Chief Executive Officer of the Sansthan," said Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in a press note.

The temple, located in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, is a prime religious tourism destination that attracts millions of visitors annually, regardless of age and religion. Free Press Journal earlier reported that the administration's alleged decision for a "bandh," or infinite shutdown, was supported by the local community.

If the closure had occurred, it would have had a significant impact on the local community, particularly those dependent on tourists visiting the temple. Thousands of people would have been affected, and hotels and shops may have been forced to shut down. Moreover, millions of devotees who plan their visit to the famous shrine ahead of time would have been adversely impacted.

