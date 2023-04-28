Shirdi to go into indefinite shutdown starting May 1 over CISF deployment at Sai Baba Temple1 min read . 06:05 AM IST
- The primary temple is situated on the Ahmednagar-Manmad highway and is governed by the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.
Shirdi, a prominent religious tourism spot in Maharashtra, is expected to experience an indefinite closure from May 1.
This closure has been organized by the management of the Sai Baba Temple to protest against the government's choice to deploy the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to safeguard the temple.
According to a report by DNA, the Sai Baba Temple administration believes that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), is not equipped to handle the security needs of the temple.
Shirdi, a town in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, houses the most significant temple devoted to Sai Baba. This small town is a popular tourist destination, drawing millions of people annually from various religious backgrounds across the globe.
The primary temple is situated on the Ahmednagar-Manmad highway and is governed by the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.
CISF was given the responsibility of securing the Shirdi airport in 2018, and the government has now planned to assign the force to safeguard the Sai Baba Temple.
Nonetheless, the temple's administration has raised objections to this decision, asserting that the CISF lacks the appropriate training and experience to tackle the distinctive security obstacles that a religious shrine presents.
The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust is responsible for supervising the management of the temple premises, which involves offering free meals, accommodation, and other amenities, as well as operating charitable schools and colleges.
