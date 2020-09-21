Home >News >India >Shiromani Akali Dal delegation meets Kovind, requests him not to sign farm bills
Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal (C) and other leaders after meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind, in New Delhi, Monday (PTI)
Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal (C) and other leaders after meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind, in New Delhi, Monday (PTI)

Shiromani Akali Dal delegation meets Kovind, requests him not to sign farm bills

21 Sep 2020

  • Twelve Opposition parties have sought time to meet President Ram Nath Kovind to request him to not give assent to agriculture bills
  • Last week, SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet over these bills

NEW DELHI : A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by Sukhbir Singh Badal met President Ram Nath Kovid on Monday and requested him to not sign agriculture bills passed by the Rajya Sabha.

"A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal met the President and requested him not to sign on 'anti-farmer' bills that have been forcefully passed in Rajya Sabha. We requested him to send back the bills to the Parliament," Badal told reporters here.

Earlier, SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet over these bills.

Twelve Opposition parties have sought time to meet President Ram Nath Kovind to request him to not give assent to agriculture bills passed in Rajya Sabha on Sunday, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said.

He said that parties have sought time to meet the President regarding these bills.

"12 parties have sought time to meet the President, in connection with the farm Bills passed by Rajya Sabha without voting yesterday. The parties have requested the President to not give assent to the Bills," Gohil told ANI on Monday.

Despite protests from Opposition, the Farmers' and Produce Trade & Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Parliament. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

