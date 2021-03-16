OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Shiromani Akali Dal president tests positive for Covid-19, isolates himself

Shiromani Akali Dal president and MP from Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 infection and also said that he has isolated himself.

He has also urged whoever has come to his contact recently to get tested.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The incident happened on IndiGo flight 6E286 at around 5:30 pm on Thursday

IndiGo begins flights from Rajkot to major metro cities, bookings open now: Details here

1 min read . 05:42 PM IST
The panel said it is of the considered view that due to lack of legal awareness, particularly amongst minor children and juveniles, they are getting involved in crimes like stalking, online-trolling, molesting, etc

House panel recommends reducing juvenile delinquency age to 16 under POCSO Act

1 min read . 05:39 PM IST
HHEC is a government of India undertaking, and is under the administrative control of the textiles ministry. (Source: HHEC website)

Govt to shut down Handicrafts Export Corp, offer VRS to its 65 employees

1 min read . 05:39 PM IST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Britain to expand nuclear warhead stockpile by over 40% as global threats rise

1 min read . 05:28 PM IST

With 24,492 new Covid-19 infections, India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 1,14,09,831 on Tuesday.

The country also reported 131 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,58,856, according to the Union Health Ministry.

There are 2,23,432 active Covid-19 cases and 1,10,27,543 recovered cases in the country. A total of 20,191 recoveries have been made in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the country has tested 22,82,80,763 samples so far for Covid-19. Of these, a total of 8,73,350 samples were tested on Monday, the ICMR added. Also, 3,29,47,432 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered till now.

On Tuesday, Badal took to Twitter to say I would like to inform everyone that I have tested Covid positive. My health is fine & as per protocol I have isolated myself. I request those who came in contact with me during the last few days to isolate themselves & get tested for Covid - 19.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout