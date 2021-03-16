Shiromani Akali Dal president and MP from Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 infection and also said that he has isolated himself.

He has also urged whoever has come to his contact recently to get tested.

With 24,492 new Covid-19 infections, India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 1,14,09,831 on Tuesday.

The country also reported 131 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,58,856, according to the Union Health Ministry.

There are 2,23,432 active Covid-19 cases and 1,10,27,543 recovered cases in the country. A total of 20,191 recoveries have been made in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the country has tested 22,82,80,763 samples so far for Covid-19. Of these, a total of 8,73,350 samples were tested on Monday, the ICMR added. Also, 3,29,47,432 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered till now.

On Tuesday, Badal took to Twitter to say I would like to inform everyone that I have tested Covid positive. My health is fine & as per protocol I have isolated myself. I request those who came in contact with me during the last few days to isolate themselves & get tested for Covid - 19.

