Shiv Nadar Foundation sets up new multi-disciplinary university in Chennai

New Delhi: The Shiv Nadar Foundation Thursday said that it has set up a multi-disciplinary university in Chennai, its second varsity after the existing one in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

“My father, Mr Shiv Nadar, is a product of education and strongly believes in its power to transform people’s lives…We are, therefore, thrilled to set up a world-class private university in Chennai that has been envisioned with a core raison d’etre of moving beyond disseminating knowledge. Shiv Nadar University Chennai will be a catalyst for new research, novel discoveries and creation of new forms of expression…eventually helping create responsible, well rounded citizens," said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson, HCL Technologies Ltd and Trustee of the foundation.

The new university will begin admissions from 2021 and academic session with two schools - School of Engineering, and School of Commerce and Management, the foundation said in a statement.

The School of Engineering will offer four-year undergraduate courses in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, and Computer Science and Engineering with specialization in Internet of Things (IoT). And the School of Commerce and Management will offer curated programs in Bachelor of Commerce (Professional Accounting) preparing students for professional destinations such as CA and and a Bachelor of Commerce offering a broad- based academic background in analytical and financial domains.

“While we are announcing the University with two Schools, our hope is that over the next five years, the University will significantly expand its offerings, including establishing a School of Law. We also want to take this opportunity to invite acclaimed academicians and scientists to join us as we set out on this journey of creating new knowledge and contributing to meeting the human capital needs of the world," said R Srinivasan, Chancellor of the new University.

