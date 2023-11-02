Shiv Nadar is India's 'most generous' with donation of ₹5.6 crore per day, Nikhil Kamath youngest on philanthropy list
The list includes the names of 119 Indians including Wipro's Azim Premji, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, etc. who donated ₹5 crore or more during the last fiscal year
Chairman of HCL Technologies Shiv Nadar retained the title of ‘India’s most generous' for the third straight year as he donated ₹2,042 crore during the fiscal year 2022-23, as per EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023. The report notes that Shiv Nadar donated an average of ₹5.6 crore per day. The list includes the names of 119 Indians including Wipro's Azim Premji, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, etc. who donated ₹5 crore or more during the last fiscal year.