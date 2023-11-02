Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Shiv Nadar is India's 'most generous' with donation of 5.6 crore per day, Nikhil Kamath youngest on philanthropy list

Shiv Nadar is India's 'most generous' with donation of 5.6 crore per day, Nikhil Kamath youngest on philanthropy list

Livemint

  • The list includes the names of 119 Indians including Wipro's Azim Premji, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, etc. who donated 5 crore or more during the last fiscal year

In the past year, a total of 62 philanthropists collectively contributed a staggering sum of 1,547 crore, with the field of Education

Chairman of HCL Technologies Shiv Nadar retained the title of ‘India’s most generous' for the third straight year as he donated 2,042 crore during the fiscal year 2022-23, as per EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023. The report notes that Shiv Nadar donated an average of 5.6 crore per day. The list includes the names of 119 Indians including Wipro's Azim Premji, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, etc. who donated 5 crore or more during the last fiscal year.

The list mentions Wipro's Azim Premji on the second rank as he donated 1,774 crore during the year while Nikhil Kamath became the youngest philanthropist on the list as he donated 110 crore during FY22-23. As per the release, author Rohini Nilekani is the most generous woman philanthropist as she donated 170 crore during the year.

Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family are ranked third on the list as they donated 376 crore while Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his family are ranked fifth with donations of 285 crore during the year. Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, who is known for his philanthropic activities is ranked 8th on the list with donations worth 189 crore.

119 Indians donated more than 5 crore

According to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023, 119 Indians donated more than 5 crore during the year which is 59% up from the previous year and 200% up from the 3-year-ago period. Moreover, 14 individuals from India donated more than 100 crore (up by 6 from 2019), 24 individuals who donated more than 50 crore, up by 100%, and 47 individuals who have donated more than 20 crore, up by 100%.

In the past year, a total of 62 philanthropists collectively contributed a staggering sum of 1,547 crore, with the field of Education emerging as the most preferred recipient of their generosity. This was closely followed by donations of 1,345 crore allocated to Arts, Culture, and Heritage, and 633 crore dedicated to Healthcare.

The Pharma industry has the largest number of philanthropists in the list of 2023, accounting for 17% while Chemicals and Petrochemicals is ranked second with 11%.

Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 03:32 PM IST
