Chairman of HCL Technologies Shiv Nadar retained the title of ‘India’s most generous' for the third straight year as he donated ₹2,042 crore during the fiscal year 2022-23, as per EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023. The report notes that Shiv Nadar donated an average of ₹5.6 crore per day. The list includes the names of 119 Indians including Wipro's Azim Premji, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, etc. who donated ₹5 crore or more during the last fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The list mentions Wipro's Azim Premji on the second rank as he donated ₹1,774 crore during the year while Nikhil Kamath became the youngest philanthropist on the list as he donated ₹110 crore during FY22-23. As per the release, author Rohini Nilekani is the most generous woman philanthropist as she donated ₹170 crore during the year.

Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family are ranked third on the list as they donated ₹376 crore while Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his family are ranked fifth with donations of ₹285 crore during the year. Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, who is known for his philanthropic activities is ranked 8th on the list with donations worth ₹189 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

119 Indians donated more than ₹ 5 crore According to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023, 119 Indians donated more than ₹5 crore during the year which is 59% up from the previous year and 200% up from the 3-year-ago period. Moreover, 14 individuals from India donated more than ₹100 crore (up by 6 from 2019), 24 individuals who donated more than ₹50 crore, up by 100%, and 47 individuals who have donated more than ₹20 crore, up by 100%.

In the past year, a total of 62 philanthropists collectively contributed a staggering sum of ₹1,547 crore, with the field of Education emerging as the most preferred recipient of their generosity. This was closely followed by donations of ₹1,345 crore allocated to Arts, Culture, and Heritage, and ₹633 crore dedicated to Healthcare.

The Pharma industry has the largest number of philanthropists in the list of 2023, accounting for 17% while Chemicals and Petrochemicals is ranked second with 11%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

