Shiv Sena @ 55: Tiger’s new stripes

In 2018, Sunil Prabhu, the Shiv Sena’s chief whip in the Maharashtra assembly, had batted for and voiced his party’s support for the implementation of a quota for Muslims in the state. Justifying the party’s stand, Prabhu had said: “Muslims are a part of this country. They have been demanding reservations for the betterment of the community. If Shiv Sena is lending a voice to their demand so that the poor and the oppressed get better opportunities, there is nothing wrong in that." Since 2012, the party helmed by Uddhav has not only been trying to whittle down its anti-minority stance but has also made efforts to water down its rabid anti-migrant stand. Uddhav’s first attempts to broaden the base of the party can be traced back to 2003-04. As the newly appointed working president of the party, he launched a campaign termed Mee Mumbaikar, through which the Sena declared that anyone who was settled in Mumbai for two decades or more was a Mumbaikar. The Mee Mumbaikar project never took off and had to be given a silent burial after the campaign was sabotaged by Uddhav’s critics within the party.