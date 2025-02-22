Shiv Sena alleges ‘housing jihad’ by Muslim developers in Mumbai, seeks probe

The ruling Shiv Sena on Friday accused certain Muslim real estate developers involved in slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai of engaging in “housing jihad.”

As reported by PTI, they claimed these developers were adding members of their community to the list of beneficiaries and altering the city's demographics. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam made these allegations during a news conference, stating that such activities were taking place in areas like Govandi, Mankhurd, Kurla, Saki Naka, and Bandra in the western suburbs and other parts of Mumbai.

“There are 600 ongoing SRA projects of which 10 per cent are Muslim builders and all are involved in such work. The plan is to change the demography of the city in a big way. This is housing jihad,” the former MP added.

Nirupam orders probe Nirupam called for a thorough investigation into these alleged fraudulent activities and mentioned that he had written to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also leads the housing department and is the president of Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena spokesperson highlighted two housing projects in Oshiwara, where he claimed that a “Hindu majority society was converted into a Muslim majority society”.

Nirupam claimed that in one of the housing societies, the Muslim developer handling the project fudged records, and 19 structures were passed in the name of one person. Under Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) rules, an eligible family is entitled to only one home, PTI reported.

However, in this housing society, a family was allotted 30 houses, the former MP maintained.

According to 2021 records, there were 45 hutments which were eligible for rehabilitation in a locality in Oshiwara, but their number grew to 82 in 2022 and then to 95, Nirupam alleged.

“Even electricity bills are fudged to include ineligible beneficiaries,” he claimed. He further alleged that one of the tenants in an SRA project is a Bangladeshi who is residing illegally in India.

SRA is a state-run agency tasked with implementing slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai. Its main objective is to transform slum-dwellers’ lives and provide them with affordable housing.