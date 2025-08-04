Shiv Sena appoints Shaina NC as National Spokesperson of party

The ruling alliance party of the Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena, on Monday appointed Shaina NC as the National Spokesperson of the party, ANI quoted an official release as saying.

In November 2024, Shaina joined the Shiv Sena after the Eknath Shinde-led party fielded her from Mumbadevi in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Shaina Nana Chudasama or Shaina NC is an Indian fashion designer, politician, and social worker who was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson earlier.

About Shaina NC: Shaina Nana Chudasama (Shaina NC) is a popular face in Maharashtra politics. An Indian fashion designer turned politician, she has made her name in both professions.

According to Prasar Bharati, Shaina NC is the daughter of the former Sheriff of Mumbai, Nana Chudasama and known in the Indian fashion industry as the ‘Queen of Drapes’ for draping a saree (sari) in fifty-four different ways. She also holds a record in the Guinness Book of World Records for fastest saree drape.

Shaina entered politics in 2004 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was a national spokesperson, a member of the national executive council of BJP, and the treasurer of the BJP’s Maharashtra unit.

A frequent participant in debates on television news channels, Shaina's knowledge on current affairs, party perspectives, and social issues are well respected among the colleagues.

Apart from this, Shaina is also involved in social work through her charity fashion shows and two NGOs, ‘I Love Mumbai’ and ‘Giants Welfare Foundation’.

Academically, she holds a degree in political science from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, and a diploma in fashion design from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

In November, she joined Shiv Sena when she was fielded from the Mumbadevi constituency for the upcoming assembly election. She contested her main rival, Congress MLA Amin Patel, however, lost.