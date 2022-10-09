Shiv Sena battle: Uddhav Thackeray faction gave three symbol choices to ECI

Earlier, the Supreme Court in its order said that the Election Commission has the authority to decide on the dispute of election symbol between the two factions of Shiv Sena, one led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and another by Uddhav Thackeray. The Election Commission then decided to freeze the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol and give both parties till 1 PM on 10 October to submit three symbol choices from the list of available symbols.