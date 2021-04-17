Shiv Sena blames Centre, EC for second wave of COVID-19 in India

From West Bengal, BJP workers are going back to their homes in different parts of the country with COVID-19, the Sena said. In the last 24 hours, there were over two lakh new cases in the country, but election rallies and religious gatherings like kumbh mela are showing no signs of stopping, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said. Lakhs of devotees congregated at Haridwar for the kumbh mela and the virus spread. If PM Narendra Modi is not willing to stop his election rallies in West Bengal, how can the saints in Haridwar be blamed? it added.