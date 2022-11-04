Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead; Here is what we know so far

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead; Here is what we know so far1 min read . 05:52 PM IST
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead by unidentified people in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was fatally shot by unknown assailants on Friday in Amritsar, Punjab, according to the police.
"Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital and died. The accused has been arrested. His weapons are recovered," Arun Pal Singh, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar said.
As per information from the police officials, Suri and a few other party leaders were protesting outside Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road, one of the busiest streets in the city, when the event occurred.
Suri was shot more than five times, according to the police, following which he lost consciousness and fell to the ground. They claimed that after being brought to a hospital, he passed away from gunshot wounds.
The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the crime seized, police said.
Reacting to the incident, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said the law and order situation has completely broken down in the state.
According to police, Suri was on various gangsters' hit list for a very long time. The government gave him security by attaching about eight Punjab Police officers to him.
(With inputs from agencies)
