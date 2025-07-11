Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad booked for assaulting MLAs hostel canteen staff over stale food

Three days after Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad assaulted a staff member for allegedly serving him stale food, a non-cognisable offence has been filed against him in MLA hostel canteen worker assault case, Mumbai Police said on Friday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gaikwad was caught on CCTV slapping the employee – Yogesh Kutran – of Akashvani MLA hostel at Churchgate.

According to the details, Gaikwad had ordered dinner from the canteen on Tuesday night. However, he found the dal and rice delivered in his room to be stale and foul smelling. Angry after this, the Sena MLA from Buldhana stormed into the canteen and confronted the employee. He also hit the employee on his face.

What Gaikwad said after the incident? After the incident, Gaikwad said, as quoted by NDTV, "These Shettys have been playing with our lives for a long time. Today, they tried to play with my life. My stomach isn't good and I have been disturbed over it for the last 20 years. The slightest mistake can land me up with a stomach ache."

"The Opposition shares their views but do they not know that these Shettys of the south have defamed Maharashtra's culture, be it in terms of dance bars or ladies bars. These things have been going on in Maharashtra for a long time and are being done by the Shettys. Shetty is not written on his forehead but the hotel belongs to the Shettys," he added.

On being asked if he might have reacted differently if the canteen employee been a Marathi, Gaikwad said, "This is not a question about Marathis. Firstly, Marathis wouldn't have made such a mistake... The people of Maharashtra have never run a dance bar, or a ladies bar, they have never done such acts, only outsiders do such acts. Earlier Balasaheb had also protested these."

CM Fadnavis assures action: Following the video sparked a row, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Gaikwad's conduct was unnecessary.

He said, "We came to know that the facilities were not up to the mark, the food was stale. Whatever it is, one can register a complaint. I request you (Chair) to deal with it independently. But for a public representative to assault someone, and the video getting circulated is not good."

Even Deputy CM Eknath Shinde too condemned his party colleague's actions. "We are representatives of the people and we have some responsibility. I condemn Gaikwad's action. I have told him that it's wrong to slap someone," he said.

However, Gaikwad continued to defend himself. He said, "I have been complaining about it for the last two to three years but in vain. It was not just me, but several other MLAs, their personal assistants and other people raised similar complaints but nothing came out of it. I knew the road I adopted was incorrect but taking the wrong road has led me to the right path, and this is why a case has been registered against him today."

Previous controversies: In 2024, Gaikwad sparked a row after he offered a reward of ₹11 lakh to anyone who chopped off senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue.

Also, a video showed a policeman washing Gaikwad's car, to which the legislator said that the policeman had volunteered.

In February 2024, Gaikwad claimed he hunted a tiger in 1987 and wears its tooth around his neck. Following this, he was charged under the Wildlife Protection Act.