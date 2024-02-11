Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar asks kids ‘not to eat for two days if…’ in a viral video | Watch
This is not the first time MLA Santosh Bangar has made controversial remarks, with previous instances including brandishing a sword and slapping a catering manager.
An MLA of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Kalamnuri MLA Santosh Bangar, has courted controversy by asking school children not to eat for two days if their parents don't vote for him in the next elections. His remarks came after the Election Commission issued directives against the use of children in election-related activities.
The Kalamnuri MLA then asked the school children to repeat and recite what they would say in front of their parents about whom to vote for in the next elections.
Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP have sought action against Bangar over these remarks.
NCP-SP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said that Bangar is a repeat offender and goes scot-free as he's an ally of the BJP. “What Bangar told the school children goes against the directive of the Election Commission, therefore, strict action must be taken against him. The Commission must act against him without prejudice."
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also wondered if the state education minister was sleeping when an MLA of his party was making such remarks to school children.
This is not the first time Bangar made such a bizarre comment. He is known for his shocking remarks and actions, which have been the subject of much controversy in the past. Last month, Bangar said he would hang himself if Narendra Modi did not return as Prime Minister after the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
In August last year, he was booked by the Kalamnuri police for allegedly brandishing a sword during a festive rally. In 2022, a video of him slapping a catering manager of a midday meal programme for labourers had also gone viral.
