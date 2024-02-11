An MLA of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Kalamnuri MLA Santosh Bangar, has courted controversy by asking school children not to eat for two days if their parents don't vote for him in the next elections. His remarks came after the Election Commission issued directives against the use of children in election-related activities.

“If your parents don't vote for me in the next election, don't eat for two days," Bangar is seen telling school children in a viral video. Addressing students of Zilla Parishad school in Hingoli district, the Shiv Sena MLA tells the confused children, all below the age of 10 years, that if their parents question their refusal to eat, they should say, “Vote for Santosh Bangar, only then will we eat."

The Kalamnuri MLA then asked the school children to repeat and recite what they would say in front of their parents about whom to vote for in the next elections.

Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP have sought action against Bangar over these remarks.

NCP-SP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said that Bangar is a repeat offender and goes scot-free as he's an ally of the BJP. “What Bangar told the school children goes against the directive of the Election Commission, therefore, strict action must be taken against him. The Commission must act against him without prejudice."

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also wondered if the state education minister was sleeping when an MLA of his party was making such remarks to school children.

This is not the first time Bangar made such a bizarre comment. He is known for his shocking remarks and actions, which have been the subject of much controversy in the past. Last month, Bangar said he would hang himself if Narendra Modi did not return as Prime Minister after the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In August last year, he was booked by the Kalamnuri police for allegedly brandishing a sword during a festive rally. In 2022, a video of him slapping a catering manager of a midday meal programme for labourers had also gone viral.

