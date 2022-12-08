Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who was earlier slammed for his statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is in news again. This time for his office which was recently violated for photo shoot.
Actress Myra Mishra who recently visited Raj Bhavan for an event, clicked a photo in front of the Governor's empty chair. The photo was shared on her Instagram story and has sparked controversary.
On this, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has taken a jibe at the Governor Koshyari and Raj Bhavan office by calling it a ‘hot spot for Instagram pics.’
Sharing Myra Mishra's Instagram story, the Shiv Sena MP wrote, “Raj Bhavan is the new hot spot for Instagram pics! And btw that is official chair of the governor."
Earlier, the Maharashtra Governor was criticized for his statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj calling him an 'old idol'.
While addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad, the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had said, "If someone asks who your idol is, you don't have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones -- from Babasaheb Ambedkar to (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways) Nitin Gadkari."
An emotive and iconic figure in Maharashtra, transcending political affiliations, the Governor's remark on the Maratha warrior did not go down well with leaders. The statement sparked a massive furore and drew censure from Maratha organisations and opposition leaders alike.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar slammed Koshyari over his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and said that Maharashtra Governor has crossed "all limits".
Workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party, the Congress and members of various Maratha outfits also held a protest against him in Jalna in Maharashtra. Sena leader Sanjay Raut demanded the removal of the governor.
Meanwhile, the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) announced a massive protest march in Mumbai on December 17 against the Eknath Shinde government for insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.
