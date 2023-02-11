Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Gandhi Vs Nehru surname row, asks PM Modi to introduce new policy
- The request by the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader arrived two days after PM Narendra Modi raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha and said that he does not understand why none of the Gandhi family uses the Nehru surname, to which Congress expressed displeasure.
Amid the Gandhi versus Nehru surname issue is gaining political momentum, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce a policy allowing women to retain their maiden surname after marriage.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×