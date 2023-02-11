Amid the Gandhi versus Nehru surname issue is gaining political momentum, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce a policy allowing women to retain their maiden surname after marriage.

The request by the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader arrived two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha and said that he does not understand why none of the Gandhi family uses the Nehru surname, to which Congress expressed displeasure.

Also, a row over Ghandy versus Gandhi continue on Twitter is making rounds after BJP's Amit Malviya went a step ahead and referred to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son Rehan who writes his name as Rehan Rajiv Gandhi.

He took to twitter and wrote, "If Priyanka Vadra’s son Rehan can write his name as Rehan Rajiv Gandhi (in an attempt to usurp the legacy of his maternal grandfather) then why does no one in the family use Nehru surname? Ashamed?" Malviya tweeted.

He took to twitter and wrote, "If Priyanka Vadra's son Rehan can write his name as Rehan Rajiv Gandhi (in an attempt to usurp the legacy of his maternal grandfather) then why does no one in the family use Nehru surname? Ashamed?" Malviya tweeted.

"The prime minister 'mocked the patriarchal idea of women having to adopt their husband’s surname' and should introduce a favourable policy rather than “sounding so clueless", HT quoted Priyanka Chaturvedi as saying.

She tweeted, “Now that he has mocked the patriarchal idea of women having to adopt their husband’s surname I ask PM Modi to introduce a policy allowing women to retain their maiden surnames&allow her kids too rather than sounding so truly clueless.."

She tweeted, "Now that he has mocked the patriarchal idea of women having to adopt their husband's surname I ask PM Modi to introduce a policy allowing women to retain their maiden surnames&allow her kids too rather than sounding so truly clueless.."

Meranwhile, hitting out at PM Modi for his remarks, Congress said that he doesn't have the basic understanding of Indian culture.

"Someone who is sitting on such a responsible position does not know or understand the culture of India...will speak like this.... You can ask any person in the country, who uses maternal grandfather's surname?" AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala told a press conference at the party headquarters.

"If he does not even have this basic understanding of India's culture, then only God can save this country," Surjewala said.