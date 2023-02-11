Home / News / India /  Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Gandhi Vs Nehru surname row, asks PM Modi to introduce new policy
Back

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Gandhi Vs Nehru surname row, asks PM Modi to introduce new policy

2 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2023, 10:45 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
File: Shiv Sena member Priyanka Chaturvedi at Parliament House complex on the first day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI)Premium
File: Shiv Sena member Priyanka Chaturvedi at Parliament House complex on the first day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI)

  • The request by the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader arrived two days after PM Narendra Modi raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha and said that he does not understand why none of the Gandhi family uses the Nehru surname, to which Congress expressed displeasure.

Amid the Gandhi versus Nehru surname issue is gaining political momentum, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce a policy allowing women to retain their maiden surname after marriage.

The request by the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader arrived two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha and said that he does not understand why none of the Gandhi family uses the Nehru surname, to which Congress expressed displeasure.

Also, a row over Ghandy versus Gandhi continue on Twitter is making rounds after BJP's Amit Malviya went a step ahead and referred to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son Rehan who writes his name as Rehan Rajiv Gandhi.

ALSO READ: Gandhi Vs Nehru surname issue sparks row day after PM Modi questions Congress

He took to twitter and wrote, "If Priyanka Vadra’s son Rehan can write his name as Rehan Rajiv Gandhi (in an attempt to usurp the legacy of his maternal grandfather) then why does no one in the family use Nehru surname? Ashamed?" Malviya tweeted.

"The prime minister 'mocked the patriarchal idea of women having to adopt their husband’s surname' and should introduce a favourable policy rather than “sounding so clueless", HT quoted Priyanka Chaturvedi as saying.

She tweeted, “Now that he has mocked the patriarchal idea of women having to adopt their husband’s surname I ask PM Modi to introduce a policy allowing women to retain their maiden surnames&allow her kids too rather than sounding so truly clueless.."

Meranwhile, hitting out at PM Modi for his remarks, Congress said that he doesn't have the basic understanding of Indian culture.

"Someone who is sitting on such a responsible position does not know or understand the culture of India...will speak like this.... You can ask any person in the country, who uses maternal grandfather's surname?" AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala told a press conference at the party headquarters.

"If he does not even have this basic understanding of India's culture, then only God can save this country," Surjewala said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x