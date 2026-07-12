Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Vinayak Raut booked: Daughter-in-law claims torture during overseas trips—forced pills, fed cow urine

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MP Vinayak Raut, his son and five others have been booked by police following allegations of physical, mental and financial harassment of his daughter-in-law, along with accusations of involvement in black magic, a police official said on Sunday.

The FIR was filed on June 10 at Kapurbawdi police station by Girija Raut, 38, who is separated from Raut’s son Jitesh, also known as Gitesh, the official added.

"The case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act for physical, mental, and financial torture and also subjecting her to occult rituals," he stated, according to PTI.

What complaint said According to the complaint, Girija Raut alleged that she was married to Gitesh in December 2017 in an arranged marriage, despite the family being aware of his alleged inability to maintain a physical relationship, a police official said.

The complaint further claimed that during trips to countries including Australia, New Zealand, Kenya and Thailand, she was allegedly subjected to abuse and assault whenever she raised concerns about the lack of a physical relationship. She was reportedly told that an “external obstacle” was preventing the situation from changing, the official said.

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"My husband was not able to consummate the marriage and hence my in-laws asked me to visit the godmen in the Konkan region. It is not about money. It is about mental and physical torture. I tried my best to solve things," she stated, as per India Today. She also claimed that her in-laws forced her to drink cow urine.

It also alleged that several individuals, including two people claiming to be godmen, carried out inappropriate acts while claiming they were attempting to remove the alleged “obstacle".

"The victim has claimed her mother-in-law forced her to consume pills to suppress her menstruation, severely affecting her health. The victim also claimed she was subjected to medical negligence when specialists allegedly refused her proper treatment, instead suggesting home insemination," the official mentioned citing the complaint.

Raut reacts Rejecting the allegations, former MP Vinayak Raut said divorce proceedings between his son Gitesh and Girija are already underway.

Raut claimed that during discussions between the lawyers representing both sides, Girija had sought a three BHK flat with a terrace, an automatic car, a monthly maintenance amount of ₹2 lakh and a settlement of ₹5 crore.

"We did not accept any of the demands," Vinayak Raut said.

He further alleged that Girija later issued another notice accusing the family of harassment. According to Raut, the notice sought ₹5 lakh per month as maintenance, ₹10 crore as compensation and an additional ₹2 crore for the emotional trauma she allegedly experienced.