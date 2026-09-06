Shiv Sena workers allegedly attacked doctors, hospital staff in Palghar, police files complaint

A fresh controversy involving political workers has emerged in Maharashtra, where doctors and hospital staff in Palghar were allegedly assaulted and threatened by Shiv Sena office-bearers. During the incident, one of the political workers reportedly slapped a receptionist and threatened a woman employee after they tried to intervene.

Here's what happened According to NDTV, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Relief Hospital over the discharge of a 'Govinda'. Krishna devotees who participate in the 'Dahi Handi' tradition on the occasion of Janmashtami are known as 'Govindas.'

The dispute reportedly erupted over the medical treatment expenses of the Govindas who were injured while participating in a 'Dahi Handi' event, with members of the troupe expressing anger after they were asked to pay a bill of ₹19,866 at the time of discharge.

After the hospital staff handed them the bill, a heated argument ensued, with Shiv Sena workers allegedly verbally abusing, threatening, and assaulting the staff present at the time.

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According to a complaint filed by hospital employee Kundan Sankhe, Shiv Sena district chief, city chief Rahul Gharat and others entered the emergency ward and began arguing with the doctors. Later, CCTV footage showed one of them slapping a receptionist who tried to intervene.

Separately, some of the workers also barged into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), which is a restricted area intended to prevent contamination. Hospital staff alleged that a nurse who was present in the ICU removed the IV drip of an injured 'Govinda' and took him away from the hospital.

A case has been registered by Palghar police under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Medical Services Protection Act. At least 17 people have been named in the case, including Sankhe, Gharat and Rohit Gavit, the son of local MLA Rajendra Gavit.

The investigation is ongoing, with the police examining CCTV footage and gathering other evidence related to the incident.

Hospital assault sparks outrage Describing the incident as "shameful", Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil said, "This is hooliganism by Mahayuti politicians. They don't believe in law. In Palghar, they have beaten a receptionist. I am told even doctors were assaulted. It is unacceptable. When will there be accountability?"

The incident has also drawn criticism from the medical fraternity in Palghar, which has repeatedly raised concerns over the safety of doctors amid several instances of assaults on medical professionals over the years.