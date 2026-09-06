Shiv Sena workers allegedly attacked doctors, hospital staff in Palghar, police files complaint

A fresh controversy involving political workers has emerged in Maharashtra, where doctors and hospital staff in Palghar were allegedly assaulted and threatened by Shiv Sena office-bearers. During the incident, one of the political workers reportedly slapped a receptionist and threatened a woman employee after they tried to intervene.

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Here's what happened According to NDTV, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Relief Hospital over the discharge of a 'Govinda'. Krishna devotees who participate in the 'Dahi Handi' tradition on the occasion of Janmashtami are known as 'Govindas.'

The dispute reportedly erupted over the medical treatment expenses of the Govindas who were injured while participating in a 'Dahi Handi' event, with members of the troupe expressing anger after they were asked to pay a bill of ₹19,866 at the time of discharge.

After the hospital staff handed them the bill, a heated argument ensued, with Shiv Sena workers allegedly verbally abusing, threatening, and assaulting the staff present at the time.

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According to a complaint filed by hospital employee Kundan Sankhe, Shiv Sena district chief, city chief Rahul Gharat and others entered the emergency ward and began arguing with the doctors. Later, CCTV footage showed one of them slapping a receptionist who tried to intervene.

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Separately, some of the workers also barged into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), which is a restricted area intended to prevent contamination. Hospital staff alleged that a nurse who was present in the ICU removed the IV drip of an injured 'Govinda' and took him away from the hospital.

A case has been registered by Palghar police under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Medical Services Protection Act. At least 17 people have been named in the case, including Sankhe, Gharat and Rohit Gavit, the son of local MLA Rajendra Gavit.

The investigation is ongoing, with the police examining CCTV footage and gathering other evidence related to the incident.

Hospital assault sparks outrage Describing the incident as "shameful", Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil said, "This is hooliganism by Mahayuti politicians. They don't believe in law. In Palghar, they have beaten a receptionist. I am told even doctors were assaulted. It is unacceptable. When will there be accountability?"

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The incident has also drawn criticism from the medical fraternity in Palghar, which has repeatedly raised concerns over the safety of doctors amid several instances of assaults on medical professionals over the years.

In a separate incident, the Supreme Court earlier this month refused to grant bail to a Shiv Sena corporator who was arrested in July for allegedly assaulting a woman doctor at a civic hospital in Thane. The court observed that individuals who attack doctors should not be granted bail, noting that such mob assaults can cause significant mental trauma.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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