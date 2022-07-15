Shiva Puja at Gyanvapi masjid: Permission sought in Supreme Court

Hindus have requested permission from the Supreme Court to conduct religious rituals or practices at the 'Shivling' at the contentious Gyanvapi masjid, which is close to Varanasi's well-known Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
According to the appeal submitted by Rajesh Mani Tripathi, president of the Shri Krishana Janma Bhumi Mukti Sthal, Hindus should be permitted to perform puja and exercise their rights since the month of "Shravana" has begun. Permission has been sought from the Supreme Court to conduct religious rituals or practises at the 'Shivling' at the contentious Gyanvapi site, which is close to Varanasi's well-known Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
Additionally, the petitioner stated that they wanted to perform religious rituals on the "Shivling" discovered during the survey carried out in accordance with the Varanasi court's ruling, as is permitted by the Indian Constitution. On May 20, the Supreme Court issued an order directing the District Judge in Varanasi to take over the civil judge's case regarding worship at Gyanvapi Masjid.
"The petitioner's right to preaches his own religious practices and rituals according to Hindu customs as provided under Article 25 of the Constitution of India and it is a fact that the month of Shravana is being celebrated to offer puja to Lord Shiva... and the petitioner came before the court seeking permission to practice his prayer in the month of Shravana to offer puja, exercise the rights of "freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion" as guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution of India," the plea stated.
In order to protect the area where the Shivling was discovered and to allow Muslims access for namaz, it had been ordered that the interim order from May 17 remain in effect until the maintainability of the suit is decided and then for an additional eight weeks to allow parties to pursue legal remedies.
As requested by the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi, it had stated that the District Judge should determine whether the civil lawsuit in the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath on Priority can be maintained.
The Allahabad High Court's ruling allowing a court-appointed commissioner to visit, perform a survey, and take video of the Gyanvapi Masjid - where Muslims and Hindus have claimed the right to worship - was challenged in the appeal by the Committee that oversees the masjid.
