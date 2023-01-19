Shiva Trilogy author Amish Tripathi announces 2nd engagement. Read his full note

Shiva Trilogy author Amish Tripathi announces 2nd engagement. Read his full note2 min read . 08:56 AM IST
Indian author Amish Tripathi took to Twitter and shared this personal update along with a long note to introduce his fiancee.
Indian author Amish Tripathi on Wednesday announced that he is getting engaged to Shivani, the girl whom he met recently in London. He took to Twitter and shared this personal update along with a long note to introduce his fiancee.
Best known for The Shiva Trilogy, the author had announced his separation from ex-wife Preeti Vyas in 2020.
In a tweet post, Tripathi revealed, “I met Shivani in London recently. We have grown to love each other. And we are getting engaged. I thank Lord Shiva for blessings in my personal life."
He expressed his gratitude to Lord Shiva for blessing him with success in his working life as well. Tripathi jot down the difficulties and struggles he faced during his life so far.
“Lord Shiva has blessed me with success in my working life, far beyond what I deserve. But my personal life, over the last 7-8 years, has been very hard. The untimely loss of even one person in the family breaks you; I lost too many, one after another... There is only so much grief that one can bear. Many times over the last few years, I felt my capacity to bear at breaking point," the author said in an emotional note.
“At times, I complained to Lord Shiva about why life couldn’t be easier. And I was reminded of a poem I’d written in college: You don’t realize how good good is, till you see how bad bad can be. And, having suffered, I now see how good good is, when it does happen," he said.
Finally, he made an announcement about his personal life and said, “I have been given a 2nd chance – a good beyond my expectations. As you know, I have been divorced for many years and was single. I always Thank Lord Shiva for His blessings on my career. After a long time, I thanked Him for blessings in my personal life as well. I am thanking Him for my son, Neel, and my fiancee, Shivani."
