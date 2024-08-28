’Even Governor’s hat never flew’: Thackeray slams govt over Shivaji statue collapse; MVA’s march in Mumbai on Sept 1

Amid ongoing political slugfest in Maharashtra over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg's Malvan, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday slammed Mahayuti government, and announced Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) protest March in Mumbai.

Thackeray said that MVA will take out a march in Mumbai on September 1 to protest against the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue.

The 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4 last year. It collapsed on Monday.

Hitting out at Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis led goverment, Thackeray said that Corruption has peaked under the Mahayuti government.

"The atrocities on women and corruption in the state are crossing all limits. The leaders of all three parties came together and discussed these issues. Two days ago, people saw how the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj fell and what kind of statements people are making.

“Claiming that statue of Shivaji Maharaj at Malvan fort collapsed due to wind is height of shamelessness,” Thackeray added .

The Sena (UBT) chief also slammed Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar for saying that something good might come out of Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse.

"Rajya Bhavan is on the seashore but even the Governor's hat never flew and they say that the statue of Shivaji Maharaj fell due to strong winds, how is this possible?"

Earlier in the day, the party workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) and supporters of BJP leader Narayan Rane clashed when the two sides reached the site.

Case against contractor The Sindhudurg police have registered a case against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil who were involved in the project.

Govt to erect new statue Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis sought to defend the government over the issue. “The construction of the statue was not overseen by the state government but by the Navy. The individuals responsible for the fabrication and installation of the statue might have overlooked important local factors such as high wind speed and the quality of the iron used,” said Fadnavis