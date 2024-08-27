Maharashtra: Shivaji statue collapse sparks political row; Fadnavis vows to replace Navy-made figure with ‘larger one’

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a larger statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will replace the collapsed one in Sindhudurg. The original statue, unveiled by PM Modi, collapsed due to rust and high winds.

Published27 Aug 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Tuesday that the Maharashtra government will replace the collapsed statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg with a ‘larger one’.

The 35-foot statue, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot Fort in Malvan on Navy Day (December 4) last year, collapsed on Monday afternoon. According to News18, the Malvan Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) naming Jaideep Apte, the owner of the firm responsible for maintenance, and structural consultant Chetan Patil. Both individuals are expected to be arrested shortly.

The report also added that the Shivaji statue had begun to rust just days before it collapsed. On noticing this, the Public Works Department (PWD) promptly informed the Navy in writing. However, despite the warning, adequate measures were not taken.

Maharashtra deputy CM Fadnavis clarified that the statue’s construction was managed by the Navy, not the state government. He noted, “The construction of the statue was not overseen by the state government but by the Navy. The individuals responsible for the fabrication and installation of the statue might have overlooked important local factors, such as high wind speed and the quality of the iron used. The statue might have become more prone to rust due to its exposure to ocean winds.”

He further questioned whether these factors were properly considered during the statue’s creation. “It is a question now whether the makers of the statue had comprehended all these factors before making it,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis assured that a bigger statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be erected at the same site. An inquiry into the incident is underway.

Regarding opposition criticism, Fadnavis commented, “The collapse of the statue is painful, but the opposition parties' stand on it is distasteful. There is no need to politicize the issue as it would be seen as shallow.”

 

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attributed the collapse to wind speeds of 45 km/h, while State Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Ravindra Chavan revealed that rust was found on the statue, prompting a letter to the Navy. Additionally, local police have filed a case against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil. Opposition parties have criticized the state government for hastily installing the statue ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

