comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 08 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.55 -0.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 240.35 2.65%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 583.45 0.72%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,624.05 0.82%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.15 2.02%
Business News/ News / India/  Shivaji's iconic 'wagh nakh' weapon likely to be brought back from UK. Know more
Back

A weapon wielded by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj  in 1659 will return to India in November this year. The ‘wagh nakh’ – an iron weapon shaped like tiger claws – was used by the Maratha leader to kill the Bijapur sultanate's general Afzal Khan. Designed to slash through skin and muscle, the small weapon is currently part of London's Victoria and Albert Museum. 

“We are celebrating 350 years of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, so we've decided that the 'Wagh Nakh' taken to Britain should be brought back and the Shiv Bhakt of the country should get the chance to see it...It (Wagh Nakh) should become the stimulus to work for PM Modi and Amit Shah...We'll sign the MoU on October 3 and we'll bring back the 'Wagh Nakh' in November," said Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

The state Culture Minister also broached the possibility of the famed 'Jagdamba' sword of the 17th century Maratha warrior king being brought back soon from the UK. The wagh nakh is likely to be housed in south Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya upon its return.

ALSO READ: ‘Beacon of courage, bravery’: PM Modi on 350th coronation anniversary of Shivaji

The Victoria and Albert Museum listing claims that the famed weapon had belonged to East India company officer James Grant Duff. He had purportedly received it as a gift by the ‘Prime Minister of the Peshwa of the Marathas’. As per the museum description the blades are accompanied by a fitted case with the inscription dubbing it ‘The ‘Wagnuck’ of Sivajee With Which He Killed the Moghul General’.

The killing of Afzal Khan marks an important chapter in the annals of Maratha history. Superior in numbers, Khan's powerful army was defeated by the Marathas using guerrilla warfare. The legendary Maratha king killed Khan using a wagh nakh, a sharp iron made weapon shaped like tiger claws, (when the two met at the foot of Pratapgad fort in present-day Satara district).

“The wagh nakh is a source of inspiration and energy for us," added the minister.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 09 Sep 2023, 05:32 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App