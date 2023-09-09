Shivaji's iconic 'wagh nakh' weapon likely to be brought back from UK. Know more1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 05:32 AM IST
A weapon wielded by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1659 will return to India in November this year. The ‘wagh nakh’ – an iron weapon shaped like tiger claws – was used by the Maratha leader to kill the Bijapur sultanate's general Afzal Khan. Designed to slash through skin and muscle, the small weapon is currently part of London's Victoria and Albert Museum.