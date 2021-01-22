OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Shivamogga blast: Quarry owner, dynamite supplier held
Shivamogga blast: Quarry owner, dynamite supplier held

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 02:30 PM IST Agencies

'A compensation of 5 lakh has been announced for kin of the deceased,' says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Police has arrested the quarry owner and the dynamite supplier in connection with a blast at the crusher site in Shivamogga in which at least eight people lost their lives, said state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

"At the outset, it seems a lot of quantity of dynamite has exploded there and there has been some negligence by the quarry owner and the operators. Police have already arrested the quarry owner and the dynamite supplier. The probe is on," Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru.

At least eight people were killed in a dynamite blast in Hunasodu village on Thursday evening, Shivamogga District Collector KB Shivakumar had said.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has ordered a high-level probe into the cause of the blast at the crusher site.

"Five people died in the explosion at a quarry in Hunasodu village of Shivamogga yesterday. A compensation of 5 lakh has been announced for kin of the deceased. MP B.Y. Raghavendra and officials are looking into it. Mines Minister is also going there. I will also go to the spot," said Yediyurappa.

"Such incidents should not happen. Illegal mining will be dealt with properly. We have already stopped illegal mining, we will stop all such minings. Let investigation take place, let the report come, we'll take action," added CM.

