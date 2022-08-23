Nagpur bound train derails in Chhattisgarh

Indian Railways on Tuesday informed that the Shivnath Express train derailed at Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh while it was heading to Nagpur, Maharashtra. Five wheels of two trolleys next to the train's engine derailed at the Dongargarh yard at 3.42 am, but no casualty has been reported, a railway official told PTI. The train was on way from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Itwari in Nagpur. The officials provided food and snacks to the passengers and later relief trains from Gondia and Itiwari were sent to the accident spot. The affected coaches were removed and the train later left for its onward journey to Rajnandgaon and Itwari, the railway official added.

