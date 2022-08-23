Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Nagpur bound train derails in Chhattisgarh

Nagpur bound train derails in Chhattisgarh

Indian Railways said that the Shivnath Express train derailed at Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh while it was heading to Nagpur, Maharashtra
1 min read . 09:16 AM ISTLivemint

  • Five wheels of two trolleys next to the train's engine derailed at the Dongargarh yard at 3.42 am, but no casualty has been reported,

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian Railways on Tuesday informed that the Shivnath Express train derailed at Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh while it was heading to Nagpur, Maharashtra. Five wheels of two trolleys next to the train's engine derailed at the Dongargarh yard at 3.42 am, but no casualty has been reported, a railway official told PTI. The train was on way from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Itwari in Nagpur. The officials provided food and snacks to the passengers and later relief trains from Gondia and Itiwari were sent to the accident spot. The affected coaches were removed and the train later left for its onward journey to Rajnandgaon and Itwari, the railway official added.

Indian Railways on Tuesday informed that the Shivnath Express train derailed at Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh while it was heading to Nagpur, Maharashtra. Five wheels of two trolleys next to the train's engine derailed at the Dongargarh yard at 3.42 am, but no casualty has been reported, a railway official told PTI. The train was on way from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Itwari in Nagpur. The officials provided food and snacks to the passengers and later relief trains from Gondia and Itiwari were sent to the accident spot. The affected coaches were removed and the train later left for its onward journey to Rajnandgaon and Itwari, the railway official added.

Separately, five wagons of a goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station on Monday night. According to the ANI news agency, the incident happened at around 8.35 pm while the train was on its way to Vizianagaram via Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from Chakradharpur Division. Many trains between Kolkata and Chennai have been affected due to this accident. Passengers are sleeping at the station as they are unable to return to their homes or Hotels.

Separately, five wagons of a goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station on Monday night. According to the ANI news agency, the incident happened at around 8.35 pm while the train was on its way to Vizianagaram via Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from Chakradharpur Division. Many trains between Kolkata and Chennai have been affected due to this accident. Passengers are sleeping at the station as they are unable to return to their homes or Hotels.

Due to the derailment at Bhubaneswar station yard, some trains are likely to be affected partially.

Due to the derailment at Bhubaneswar station yard, some trains are likely to be affected partially.

  • Affected Trains and Their Present Status:-
  • Hirakhand Express stranded at Home Signal.
  • Rajdhani Express was detained at Mancheswar.
  • Jan Shatabdi was stranded before Bhubaneswar.
  • Junagarh Road Express is yet to place at Station.

Puri-Durg, Tapaswini, Puri-Gandhidham, and Puri-Howrah were detained en route toward Bhubaneswar Station.

  • Affected Trains and Their Present Status:-
  • Hirakhand Express stranded at Home Signal.
  • Rajdhani Express was detained at Mancheswar.
  • Jan Shatabdi was stranded before Bhubaneswar.
  • Junagarh Road Express is yet to place at Station.

Puri-Durg, Tapaswini, Puri-Gandhidham, and Puri-Howrah were detained en route toward Bhubaneswar Station.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.