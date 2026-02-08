Shivraj Chouhan slams Congress over India-US trade deal criticism: ‘Failed to link farmers to global markets'

India-US Trade Deal: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday lashed out at the Congress for questioning the India–US trade deal.. The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that despite ruling for years, the Congress party failed to connect farmers to global markets or bring stability to the Indian economy.

The India-US deal provides complete protection to the agriculture sector and keeps farmers' and the national interests paramount, Chouhan said, asserting that key agricultural products vital to cultivators have been excluded from the agreement.

Advertisement

"No product has been included in this agreement that would cause even the slightest harm to Indian farmers," the senior BJP leader said at a press conference at his residence here.

Under the terms of the interim trade agreement, released on Saturday by New Delhi and Washington, India will "eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods" and on other food and agricultural products.

The US will apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18 per cent on goods from India, including textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber, organic chemicals, and certain machinery, the joint statement added.

The terms were released after US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with India on Monday, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to halt Russian oil purchases.

Advertisement

A number of farmers' organisations, including Sayunk Kisan Morcha, its non-political breakaway faction and All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) have criticised the India-US trade deal and announced protests against it to be held across the country on 12 February.

‘Total surrender’ of Indian agriculture In a statement issued here on Saturday, hours after a joint statement between the countries, alleged that the proposed interim trade agreement framework between India and the United States amounted to a "total surrender" of Indian agriculture to American multinational corporations. The statement also demanded the immediate resignation of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Also Read | Farmer outfits call for nationwide protests on Feb 12 against India-US deal

The Congress on Saturday claimed that India has not benefited from the trade agreement and that it is "not a deal but a surrender" of the country's self-esteem and interests.

Advertisement

‘Dumping ground for American products’ Congress's media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, also claimed that India will soon become a dumping ground for American products, and it will hurt the interests of the farmers and small and medium industries here.

Rejecting the allegations, Chouhan said Opposition parties were creating unnecessary hue and cry that the agreement would ruin agriculture and devastate farmers.

"Go into the depth of it and see - all those agricultural products which are the core strength of our farmers have been kept out of this agreement. National interest is paramount, farmers' interest is paramount," he asserted.

'Cong failed to connect farmers to global markets' The Union Minister said that Prime Minister Modi had said he would not let the country bow and would not allow any harm to farmers' interests.

Advertisement

"You will see in this trade deal that both these aspects have been fully taken care of," the Union minister said.

He said the Congress ruled the country for years, but neither connected farmers to any global market nor provided stability and growth to the Indian economy.

"On the contrary, at the time of Independence, the Indian economy was the world's sixth largest. It was pushed down to the 11th position. Now we are rapidly moving towards the third position," he pointed out.

Chouhan further said no tariff concessions have been given to the US on products such as meat, poultry, dairy, soybean, maize, rice, wheat, sugar, coarse grains, bananas, strawberries, cherries, citrus fruits, green peas, chickpeas, moong, oilseeds, ethanol and tobacco.

Advertisement

He said dehusked grains and flour, potatoes, onions, peas, beans, cucumbers, mushrooms, frozen vegetables, oranges, grapes, lemons and mixed canned vegetables will also not enter India.

Dairy products such as liquid, powdered and condensed milk, cream, yoghurt, buttermilk, butter, ghee, butter oil, paneer, whey products and cheese will also not be allowed entry into India.

Spices, including black pepper, cloves, dried green chillies, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, asafoetida, ginger, turmeric, carom seeds, fenugreek, mustard, rai and other powdered spices, will also not come in, he informed. This would ensure the livelihoods of Indian farmer families remain secure, the agriculture minister said.

The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the interim trade agreement with the US, claiming the deal is against India's interests, and that all the "huglomacy and photo-ops" have not amounted to much.

Advertisement

Yogi: Long-term employment opportunities Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the proposed India-US trade agreement would significantly strengthen the state’s export-based economy, provide structural support to MSMEs and labour-intensive industries, and create long-term investment and employment opportunities.

Adityanath said the framework was the result of the “strong and visionary leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would expand global opportunities for Indian exporters while safeguarding farmers’ interests and the rural economy.

No product has been included in this agreement that would cause even the slightest harm to Indian farmers.

“Under the strong and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has reached a framework for an interim trade agreement with the United States. This framework expands global opportunities for Indian exporters and MSMEs, while simultaneously safeguarding India’s agriculture sector, food security, the interests of our farmers and the strength of the rural economy,” Adityanath said in a statement.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)