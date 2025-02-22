Airlines often face criticism from passengers due to broken seats, delayed flights, and a host of other reasons. However, on Saturday, Air India faced the wrath of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for alloting him a broken seat.

The minister slammed Tata Group-owned Air India for giving him a 'broken' seat on a flight from Bhopal to Delhi and asked “isn't this cheating the passengers?”

The senior BJP leader stated that he was under the impression that Air India’s' service would have improved after Tata took over,' but the reality was otherwise.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan further questioned if Air India's management would take any steps.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's complaint about Air India Shivraj Singh Chouhan posted on X that when he inquired with the airline staff about the broken seat assigned to him, they informed him that the management had been previously notified about the seat's condition and that it should not have been sold.

“I had booked a ticket on Air India flight number AI436, I was allotted seat number 8C. When I went and sat on the seat, I found it was broken and sunk. It was uncomfortable to sit,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote in Hindi.

Air India's response Air India quickly apologised for the "inconvenience" caused to the Minister and said it “would prevent any such occurrences in the future.”

“We would appreciate the opportunity to speak with you, kindly DM us a convenient time to connect,” the Tata group owned airline added.

Indian-American CEO slams Air India Shivraj Singh Chouhan slamming Air India for a ‘broken seat' is not a first in the series of passengers' grievances against the Tata group owned airline.

Last year, in September, the CEO of CaPatel Investments, Anip Patel criticised Air India's business class service, describing it as a nightmare with worn-out conditions and poor food availability. He claimed that he had paid $6,300 (roughly over ₹5 lakh) for a disappointing experience, including tangled headphones and unclean cabins.