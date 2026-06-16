Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds high-level meeting, discusses El Niño situation, Kharif 2026, increasing cotton production

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a high-level weekly agriculture review meeting to discuss a range of issues, including preparations for the Kharif season and the possible El Niño situation likely to prevail in the country.

In a post on X, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Today, in a high-level weekly agriculture review meeting with senior officials held at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi, a detailed review was conducted of the nationwide preparations for Kharif 2026."

He said that during the meeting, while discussing the possible El Niño situation, “officials were directed to ensure complete preparations in advance in those districts where there is a likelihood of low rainfall or uneven distribution of rains.”

"Such districts should be identified, and crop-wise contingency plans should be prepared in collaboration with state governments, so that in the event of any weather-related challenge, farmers can be immediately provided with alternatives, advice, and assistance," Chouhan said.

A review of the crop-wise targets, sowing progress, and state-wise preparations for Kharif 2026 was also held during the meeting.

There was also a special discussion on increasing cotton production, the minister said in a post on X.

"Emphasis was placed on promoting measures such as scientific methods, selection of appropriate varieties, intercropping, mulching, and moisture conservation on a large scale, so that both cotton productivity and farmers' income can increase," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

"There was also a detailed discussion on the Pulse Self-Reliance Mission. Our effort is to make the country increasingly self-reliant in pulses like pigeon pea, black gram, and green gram, and to secure farmers' income," he added.

Also Read | Cloudy with a chance of El Niño

India sees moderate to strong El Nino conditions during monsoon season Moderate to strong El ​Nino conditions are ‌likely to prevail during India's June-September ​monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department said on July 12, raising ​concerns about rainfall and ​crop prospects in the world's most populous ​country.

Neutral conditions in ​the Indian Ocean Dipole, ‌a ⁠key climate pattern that influences rainfall in the region, ​are ​likely ⁠to persist through the end ​of the ​monsoon ⁠season, the India Meteorological Department said ⁠in ​its monthly ​bulletin last week.

El Niño is a natural climate event that forms in the Pacific Ocean but influences weather patterns across the world, including India.

During an El Niño year, the usual flow of moist winds towards India is disrupted. This change reduces the amount of rainfall India receives between June and September.