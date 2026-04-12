Shivraj Singh Chouhan named as observer by BJP for electing Bihar legislative party leader; new CM likely on April 15

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday named Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer for the election of its legislative party leader in Bihar.

With this move, the party has initiated the process of forming a new government in the state following former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s transition to the Rajya Sabha.

Bihar may get a new Chief Minister on April 15, reported ANI citing sources.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh mentioned in a notification, “The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, as the Central Observer for the election of the leader of the BJP's legislative party in Bihar.”

According to a PTI report citing BJP source, the name of the next chief minister will be announced after the NDA legislators’ meeting in the state. However, the date for the National Democratic Alliance legislature party meeting has not yet been decided.

Bihar to get new CM on April 15? Earlier in the day, Sanjay Kumar Jha, national working president of the Janata Dal (United), stated that the government formation process would begin after April 13.

Jha made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Patna, shortly after meeting Kumar, the JD(U) chief, who is expected to resign as chief minister to pave the way for a new government, likely to be led by the BJP.

"I think it will roll out after April 13. But you should speak to those who are in the state government for more details," stated Jha, JD (U) working president and Rajya Sabha MP.

In his remarks, Jha said that in Bihar, the 2025–30 electoral mandate was secured under Nitish Kumar’s leadership with the backing of the NDA. He added that the Prime Minister had actively campaigned, and the incoming government would continue Nitish Kumar’s policies while working under his guidance.

Jha further noted that even if Kumar does not remain chief minister, his attention will stay focused on Bihar, with visits to Delhi limited to attending Parliament sessions.

Apart from Sanjay Kumar Jha, those present at the chief minister’s residence included Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and JD(U) leader as well as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

Although Samrat Choudhary is being considered a strong contender for the chief minister’s post in Bihar, both the BJP and the Janata Dal (United) have not revealed their stance, the PTI report noted.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Friday, bringing an end to his two-decade-long tenure as chief minister of the state.

Kumar stepped down from the State Legislative Council on March 30 after being elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16.