Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday ruled out the possibility of lockdown in the state and said it is not a solution to end the menace of COVID-19.

"Lockdown is not a solution to COVID-19. Whatever restrictions have been put in place at the local level is a corona curfew and not a lockdown. Essential services are unobstructed in the state," Chouhan said.

The CM added the state government is making relentless efforts to fight COVID-19 and sought support from the public.

"If we have to combat the infection, we have to be aware first," he said.

Chouhan, on Saturday, had conducted a meeting with nurses and paramedical staff via video conference.

"People are following all the protocols.... be it wearing masks, maintaining social distancing but despite everything, the COVID-19 cases are increasing. I would like to thank the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for the selfless contribution to society. I would request everyone to keep calm and follow the COVID-19 guidelines," he had said.

He also mentioned 'Tika Utsav' and said we all must come forward and vaccinate ourselves.

The Tika Utsav will continue till April 14.

During a meeting with the chief ministers on April 8, the Prime Minister had said that 'Tika Utsav' will be observed between April 11, the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule till April 14, the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

According to Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh had reported 4,882 new cases on Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

