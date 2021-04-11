Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Shivraj Singh Chouhan rules out possibility of lockdown in Madhya Pradesh

Shivraj Singh Chouhan rules out possibility of lockdown in Madhya Pradesh

Premium
File Photo: Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during '24 hrs Health Request' at Gandhi statue to create awareness on COVID-19, in Bhopal
1 min read . 03:11 PM IST ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday ruled out the possibility of lockdown in the state and said it is not a solution to end the menace of COVID-19

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday ruled out the possibility of lockdown in the state and said it is not a solution to end the menace of COVID-19.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday ruled out the possibility of lockdown in the state and said it is not a solution to end the menace of COVID-19.

"Lockdown is not a solution to COVID-19. Whatever restrictions have been put in place at the local level is a corona curfew and not a lockdown. Essential services are unobstructed in the state," Chouhan said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Lockdown is not a solution to COVID-19. Whatever restrictions have been put in place at the local level is a corona curfew and not a lockdown. Essential services are unobstructed in the state," Chouhan said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The CM added the state government is making relentless efforts to fight COVID-19 and sought support from the public.

"If we have to combat the infection, we have to be aware first," he said.

Chouhan, on Saturday, had conducted a meeting with nurses and paramedical staff via video conference.

"People are following all the protocols.... be it wearing masks, maintaining social distancing but despite everything, the COVID-19 cases are increasing. I would like to thank the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for the selfless contribution to society. I would request everyone to keep calm and follow the COVID-19 guidelines," he had said.

He also mentioned 'Tika Utsav' and said we all must come forward and vaccinate ourselves.

The Tika Utsav will continue till April 14.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Russia's Sputnik V Covid shot may get emergency use nod in India soon: Report

2 min read . 02:58 PM IST
Premium

Ambani security scare: NIA arrests Waze's associate Riyaz Kazi

1 min read . 02:47 PM IST
Premium

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, 3 other states account for 70% of active COVID tally: Govt

2 min read . 02:46 PM IST
Premium

Govt may hike FDI limit in pension sector to 74%

1 min read . 02:39 PM IST

During a meeting with the chief ministers on April 8, the Prime Minister had said that 'Tika Utsav' will be observed between April 11, the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule till April 14, the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

According to Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh had reported 4,882 new cases on Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.